Netflix to stream new India original ‘Scoop’ on 2 June1 min read 23 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Netflix has said that lowering prices by 20-60% to deepen reach in India in December 2021 helped grow engagement in the country nearly 30% year-on-year while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% versus 19% in 2021.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced that a new India original series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Karishma Tanna, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Harman Baweja, will premiere on 2 June.
