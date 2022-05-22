Netflix to premiere Korean version of ‘Money Heist’ on 24 June

The Reed Hastings-owned platform had earlier said the massive success of its Korean shows and films could lead to remakes in India, where local nuances are crucial to programming. The service said that overall, global viewing hours of its Korean shows grew six-fold in 2021, compared with 2019. Korean thriller Squid Game became its biggest show ever, reigning as the most-viewed Netflix show in 94 countries at its peak with 95% of its viewership coming from outside Korea.