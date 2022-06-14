Netflix to premiere new film ‘Jaadugar’ on 15 July

Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the January to March quarter on the back of the suspension of Russia operations, slow growth rate, rising competition, and account sharing by consumers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere a new film called Jaadugar on 15 July. The sports dramedy is directed by Sameer Saxena, produced by Posham PA Pictures, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma in lead roles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere a new film called Jaadugar on 15 July. The sports dramedy is directed by Sameer Saxena, produced by Posham PA Pictures, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Javed Jaafery and Arushi Sharma in lead roles.
“Jaadugar is our attempt is to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that’s high on entertainment and caters to an extremely wide audience. With Netflix as our partner, we hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe," Saxena said in a statement.
“Jaadugar is our attempt is to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that’s high on entertainment and caters to an extremely wide audience. With Netflix as our partner, we hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe," Saxena said in a statement.
Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the January to March quarter on the back of the suspension of Russia operations, slow growth rate, rising competition, and account sharing by consumers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company, however, said India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan were witnessing “nice growth“. The Asia Pacific region saw 1.09 million paid member additions in the three months, down from 2.6 million a quarter ago.
In December, Netflix had slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. Its mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 a month, now comes for Rs. 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on one device, is priced at Rs. 199 from Rs. 499. “One way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising. Those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice. Allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense,“ Netflix founder and chairman Reed Hastings had added.