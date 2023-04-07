Netflix to stream ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM IST
The series is a prequel spin-off of the Netflix series Bridgerton, and will focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to power.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, an upcoming drama limited series created by Shonda Rhimes, on 4 May. The series is a prequel spin-off of the Netflix series Bridgerton, and will focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to power. It will feature Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh and Arsema Thomas.
