NEW DELHI : American streaming platform Netflix will premiere Ray, an anthology of four short stories by Satyajit Ray on its platform on 25 June. The thriller features an ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Gajraj Rao. It has been directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

The stories are Spotlight, Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram, Bahurupi and Bipin Choudhurir Smritibhram. Another Ray story, Feluda Pherot, was released on OTT platform AddaTimes in 2020.

To be sure, both Netflix and Amazon have been betting big on anthologies across languages, with shows such as Paava Kadhaigal, Pitta Kathalu, Navarasa, Ajeeb Daastaans, Unpaused and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

“Anthologies are something that we have done since the time we started here (in India) and we have seen a lot of love for them. What is beautiful about the format is that you get to see different points of view to a core thought. The idea, always, is to not restrict people as storytellers…so they can tell it (their stories) in the best format possible," Srishti Arya, former director of international original film at Netflix had said in an earlier interview.

Earlier this year, the Reed Hastings-owned platform had completed five years of launch in India and had announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres. Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse. Netflix added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the March quarter globally, including 1.36 million from the Asia-Pacific region. While it does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

