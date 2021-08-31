New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix will premiere the second season of Kota Factory , a web show created by The Viral Fever (TVF) on 24 September. The first season of the series, which is now also available on Netflix, had launched on YouTube in 2019.

Starring Mayur More, Ranjan Raj and Jitendra Kumar, the comedy-drama is set in Kota, Rajasthan, the hub of many coaching centres that students flock to, from across the country to prepare for entrance examinations.

“We are excited to bring back the favourite characters (of the show) in the second season of Kota Factory on Netflix. Just like the previous season, this one too is rich with authenticity and relatability of college life, the choices and struggles of the youth not just in Kota, but everywhere in the country as well," Tanya Bami, director, international originals, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Netflix had completed five years of launch in India and had announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres. Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, among others. Web shows include the next seasons of Mismatched, Little Things, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, Masaba Masaba, Delhi Crime and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives besides specials with a range of comics including Kapil Sharma.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month (Rs. 399). The platform added 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. While the company does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!