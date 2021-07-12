NEW DELHI: Netflix will premiere its Tamil anthology drama Navarasa on 6 August. Created by Mani Ratnam, who has collaborated with Jayendra Panchapakesan to produce it under their respective banners Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies, the show features nine stand-alone episodes based on the concept of the Navarasas - the nine emotions.

These episodes have been directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameem, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, and Rathindran R. Prasad. Suriya, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, among others, are the lead actors.

To be sure, both Netflix and Amazon have been betting big on anthologies across languages, with shows such as Paava Kadhaigal, Pitta Kathalu, Navarasa, Ajeeb Daastaans, Unpaused and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

“Anthologies are something that we have done since the time we started here (in India) and we have seen a lot of love for them. What is beautiful about the format is that you get to see different points of view to a core thought. The idea, always, is to not restrict people as storytellers…so they can tell it (their stories) in the best format possible," Srishti Arya, former director of international original film at Netflix had said in an earlier interview.

Earlier this year, the Reed Hastings-owned platform completed five years of launch in India and announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020, with content across languages and genres.

Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse. Netflix added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the March quarter globally, including 1.36 million from the Asia-Pacific region. While it does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

