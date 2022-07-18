Netflix to premiere Telugu film ‘F3’2 min read . 12:26 PM IST
- In 2021, OTT streaming platforms saw films in four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences, accounting for as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will stream F3: Fun and Frustration, a Telugu-language comedy written and directed by Anil Ravipudi on 22 July. A standalone sequel to F2 (2019), it is the second in Fun and Frustration series and stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles from F2. It had released theatrically on 27 May.
In 2021, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms saw films in four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences, accounting for as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes.
Western and north Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) accounted for 75% of viewership for dubbed films, said platform executives.
Malayalam film Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. After its release in theatres, period drama RRR has been dubbed in Spanish, Portuguese and Korean for Netflix.
Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the January to March quarter on the back of the suspension of Russia operations, slow growth rate, rising competition, and account sharing by consumers.
The company, however, said India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan were witnessing “nice growth“. The Asia Pacific region saw 1.09 million paid member additions in the three months, down from 2.6 million a quarter-ago. Netflix founder and chairman Reed Hastings had said it may consider an advertising-led model for low-priced plans.
In December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. Its mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 a month, now comes for ₹149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on one device, is priced at ₹199 from ₹499.