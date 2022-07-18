Netflix to premiere Telugu film ‘F3’

NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will stream F3: Fun and Frustration, a Telugu-language comedy written and directed by Anil Ravipudi on 22 July. A standalone sequel to F2 (2019), it is the second in Fun and Frustration series and stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles from F2. It had released theatrically on 27 May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}