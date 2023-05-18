Netflix to stream Telugu film ‘Virupaksha’1 min read 18 May 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Producers and executives say the other advantage is southern originals are easy to put together as talent costs are not as high as Hindi content. It is estimated that 50% of overall subscription growth in 2022 came from the five markets down south.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Virupaksha, a Telugu-language supernatural horror mystery film, on 21 May. It features Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay and Ravi Krishna in primary roles.
