Netflix to stream Telugu film ‘Dasara’1 min read 27 Apr 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, as these programmes see much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Dasara, a Telugu-language period action drama written and directed by Srikanth Odela starring Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.
