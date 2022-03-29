Netflix to premiere third season of superhero series ‘The Umbrella Academy’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from the dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages
NEW DELHI: American streaming service Netflix will premiere the third season of its superhero series The Umbrella Academy on 22 June. Created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the cast features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J.Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H.Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, and Kate Walsh.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as big favourites on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up for as 30% of overall viewership, said senior executives at several of these platforms.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.
Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers globally in the October to December quarter, on the back of its blockbuster Korean television series Squid Game, along with two big film releases—Don’t Look Up and Red Notice.
However, overall, the service that has clocked in 222 million paid memberships worldwide, saw net additions in 2021 decline by more than 50%, to 18 million versus 37 million in 2020. The company follows the calendar year. In the Asia and Pacific region, large parts of which continue to see covid-induced disruption, the platform increased paid memberships by 2.6 million (versus 2 million in the year ago quarter) with strong growth in both Japan and India, Netflix had said.
