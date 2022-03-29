Netflix to premiere third season of superhero series ‘The Umbrella Academy’

However, overall, the service that has clocked in 222 million paid memberships worldwide, saw net additions in 2021 decline by more than 50%, to 18 million versus 37 million in 2020. The company follows the calendar year. In the Asia and Pacific region, large parts of which continue to see covid-induced disruption, the platform increased paid memberships by 2.6 million (versus 2 million in the year ago quarter) with strong growth in both Japan and India, Netflix had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}