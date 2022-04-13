American streaming platform Netflix will premiere its upcoming film Thar in collaboration with Anil Kapoor Film Company on 6 May. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar features Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Anil Kapoor Film Network is known for feature films such as Gandhi, My Father, Khoobsurat and Veere di Wedding and television series such as the Indian adaptation of 24 and Aravind Adiga’s Selection Day for Netflix.

Netflix that has clocked 222 million paid memberships worldwide saw net additions in 2021 decline by more than 50% to 18 million, compared to 37 million in 2020. The company follows a January-December accounting year. In the Asia-Pacific region, large parts of which continue to see disruption because of covid-19, the platform increased paid memberships by 2.6 million compared with 2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, Netflix said. This came on the back of a strong growth in both Japan and India, it said.

Last December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. The move sets the stage for greater competition among foreign giants, including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which have so far led in terms of subscriber count with all players now evidently focusing on volume rather than value.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 per month, will now come for Rs. 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on any one device, will now cost Rs. 199 versus Rs. 499.

The company has announced local productions in collaboration with popular actors and directors in India such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya) and Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), besides second seasons of hits such as Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives