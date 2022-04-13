Netflix to premiere upcoming film ‘Thar’ on 6 May

Netflix that has clocked 222 million paid memberships worldwide saw net additions in 2021 decline by more than 50% to 18 million, compared to 37 million in 2020. The company follows a January-December accounting year. In the Asia-Pacific region, large parts of which continue to see disruption because of covid-19, the platform increased paid memberships by 2.6 million compared with 2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, Netflix said. This came on the back of a strong growth in both Japan and India, it said.

