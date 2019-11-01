Netflix to produce documentary on Ma Anand Sheela along with Karan Johar

New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix has announced a documentary on Ma Anand Sheela, the Indian-born American–Swiss spokeswoman and personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981 through 1985. Sheela managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in the United States and pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.

The documentary will be produced along with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of his company Dharma Productions. Incidentally, Johar had interviewed the controversial figure at an event in Gurugram this September.

Along with revealing facets of her that have thus far never been seen, a highlight of the documentary is a candid conversation between Ma Anand Sheela and director-producer Karan Johar, Netflix said in a statement. In this no-holds-barred chat, Karan asks questions that have been on viewers’ minds, which have been answered by her, in quintessential Ma Anand Sheela style, it added. The feature will be directed by documentary makers, Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya.

“Netflix has been a pioneer in bringing documentaries to Indian audiences and at Dharmatic, as we take a step towards producing newer formats, we're so pleased it starts with this. Wild Wild Country was a fascinating story and we’re excited to be producing a peek into the life and journey of the feisty Ma Anand Sheela. Non-fiction content is a dynamic space in India and we’re thrilled to be exploring it with a partner like Netflix," says Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer, Dharmatic, said in a statement.

Wild Wild Country is a Netflix documentary series on Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, Ma Anand Sheela, and their community of followers in Oregon.

"Some believe she’s the epitome of feminism, a pop icon, and others view her as the criminal mastermind behind one of America’s biggest scandals. But does anyone know who she really is? The documentary will attempt to peel the layers of her personality to unveil the real Ma Anand Sheela and show the world an inside glimpse of a woman whose antics and statements cause a stir wherever she goes," showrunner and executive producer Shakun Batra said in a statement.