Netflix to stream new film ‘Kathal’ on 19 May1 min read 01 May 2023, 11:30 AM IST
The small-town dramedy, which will mark the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, has been co-produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, has said that its next film Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra and Anant Joshi, will premiere on 19 May. The small-town dramedy, which will mark the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, has been co-produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
