NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix will bring a special episode of its Korean hit show Kingdom, titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a spin-off on the character of a mysterious warrior from the second season. The episode is scheduled to debut on 23 July even as a third season of the zombie tale remains in the works.

The second season of Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released. The viewing for Korean dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019, according to the service. Some of the most popular K-titles in India included The King: Eternal Monarch, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up, besides Kingdom.

The show Kingdom is Netflix’s first Korean original, that had its maiden season set during Korea's Joseon period, three years after the Japanese invasions of Korea, depicting the story of Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), who stumbles across a life-threatening political conspiracy.

To be sure, Indians are now viewing much content from the neighbouring Asian country South Korea. That these crisp and entertaining shows and movies have struck a chord with audiences is evident from the investment companies are making in them.

Last year, direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd announced the launch of a new offering, Korean Drama Active, to be available on DishTV and D2H platforms; it gives users access to premium Korean drama content dubbed into Hindi.

Media experts say Korean content has garnered great interest, especially among millennials because Indian youth are able to relate to the situations and narratives it explores. The cultural similarities between the two nations are quite fascinating and the belief in family values while pursuing a modern approach towards life resonates well with the viewers in India.

