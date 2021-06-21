Netflix to release special episode of Korean hit ‘Kingdom’

The second season of Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it released. The viewing for Korean dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019, according to the service. Some of the most popular K-titles in India included The King: Eternal Monarch, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up, besides Kingdom.

