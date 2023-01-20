Netflix to roll out paid sharing initiatives in Jan quarter4 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
- Paid net additions for Netflix stood at 7.7 million globally in the December quarter of 2022 versus 8.3 million in the same period in 2021
American streaming platform Netflix that finished 2022 with 231 million paid subscriptions said it is looking to roll out paid sharing initiatives later this quarter.
