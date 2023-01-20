Netflix to roll out paid sharing initiatives in Jan quarter

The company said it is seeing that engagement from ad plan users is comparable to similar users on its non-ad plans. “That’s a really promising indication. Further, we are seeing take rate and growth on that ads plan is solid..due to incremental subscribers coming into the service, because we have a lower price point," Peters said during an earnings call. In a letter to shareholders, the company said it has seen very little switching (of users to the ad tier) from other plans. “Our ad-supported plan has strong unit economics, at minimum, in-line with or better than the comparable ad-free plan and will generate incremental revenue and profit, though the impact on 2023 will be modest given that this will build slowly over time," the letter added.

