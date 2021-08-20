Netflix to start streaming new anthology ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ from 17 September

NEW DELHI:American streaming service Netflix will start streaming its latest anthology Ankahi Kahaniya starting 17 September. Produced by Ronni Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology stars Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

To be sure, both Netflix and Amazon have been betting big on anthologies across languages, with shows such as Paava Kadhaigal, Pitta Kathalu, Navarasa, Ajeeb Daastaans, Unpaused and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

“Anthologies are something that we have done since the time we started here (in India) and we have seen a lot of love for them. What is beautiful about the format is that you get to see different points of view to a core thought. The idea, always, is to not restrict people as storytellers…so they can tell it (their stories) in the best format possible," Srishti Arya, former director of international original film at Netflix had said in an earlier interview.

Earlier this year, the Reed Hastings-owned platform completed five years of launch in India and announced 40 plus originals, saying it was looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres. Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse.

Netflix added 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, parts of which continue to be impacted by the pandemic, represented about two-thirds of its paid net adds during the period at 1.02 million. While it does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around 4.6 million, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

