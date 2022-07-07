Netflix to stream Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Darlings’ on 5 August2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM IST
- The film co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere actor Alia Bhatt’s debut production Darlings, in which she also plays the lead, on 5 August. The film co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Bhatt launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions last year.