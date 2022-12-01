Netflix to stream Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Goodbye’1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM IST
The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer had released in cinemas early October and made ₹6.38 crore at the box office.
The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer had released in cinemas early October and made ₹6.38 crore at the box office.
NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix will premiere Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye on 2 December. The film had released in cinemas early October and made Rs. 6.38 crore at the box office.