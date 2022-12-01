Netflix to stream Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Goodbye’

To be sure, Netflix may even consider increasing its $17 billion annual budget. “Both the scope and scale, as well as the range and the cadence of hits is improving. I feel better about that $17 billion of content spending and we have to be better at getting more impact per $1 billion spending than anybody else. I think we’re spending at the right level. And as we reaccelerate revenue we’ll revisit that number, but we’re a pretty disciplined bunch,“ co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos had said during the earnings call.

