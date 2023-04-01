Netflix to stream dating show ‘IRL’ on 6 April1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:49 PM IST
In 2020, the Reed Hastings-owned platform had produced What the Love! With Karan Johar. In 2018, rival Amazon Prime Video had brought out Hear Me. Love Me based on the concept of blind dating, hosted by Shilpa Shetty.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, has announced that its dating reality show IRL:In Real Love will premiere on 6 April. Produced by content and brand communications studio Monozygotic, IRL:In Real Love will add to titles already available on the platform like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle amongst others that also focus on love, dating and finding the right partner.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×