American streaming service Netflix will stream its new show Decoupled starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla on 17 December. The series, based on a couple about to separate, has been directed by Hardik Mehta.

Like Madhavan, several other top South Indian actors are following their Bollywood counterparts to feature in web originals, even though they belong to an industry that has long acknowledged the dominance of the theatrical medium and hero-worship culture originating from wide releases in cinemas. Telugu star Rana Daggubati will be seen in a Netflix original titled Rana Naidu along with uncle and veteran actor Venkatesh. Vijay Sethupathi will feature in director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next Amazon Prime Video original. They made The Family Man earlier. Actor Trisha will appear in a show on SonyLIV called Brinda. Industry experts and platform executives said the younger actors are recognising the enduring appeal of streaming medium which is here to stay even though theatres are opening up giving them opportunities to consolidate their stardom among the masses.

The Reed Hastings-owned streaming service that has completed five years here and announced 40 plus originals for the country this March, has said that it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it creates programmes across languages and genres.

A recent report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), projects the subscriber base of Netflix at 5.5 million by the end of 2021.

MPA is an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services in media, telecom, sports and entertainment for Asia-Pacific and West Asia. Rivals Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are estimated to touch 21.8 million and 46 million respectively, over the same period.

The video-on-demand platform has also set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai, the company said in a blog dated 2 June. To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to be able to work.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.