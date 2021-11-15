Netflix to stream ‘Decoupled’ on 17 December

Like Madhavan, several other top South Indian actors are following their Bollywood counterparts to feature in web originals, even though they belong to an industry that has long acknowledged the dominance of the theatrical medium and hero-worship culture originating from wide releases in cinemas. Telugu star Rana Daggubati will be seen in a Netflix original titled Rana Naidu along with uncle and veteran actor Venkatesh. Vijay Sethupathi will feature in director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next Amazon Prime Video original. They made The Family Man earlier. Actor Trisha will appear in a show on SonyLIV called Brinda. Industry experts and platform executives said the younger actors are recognising the enduring appeal of streaming medium which is here to stay even though theatres are opening up giving them opportunities to consolidate their stardom among the masses.