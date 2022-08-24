NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Jogi , starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, on 16 September. Set in Delhi in 1984, the film has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and directed by Zafar.

Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarter, faring better than the 2 million loss it had forecast, but paling in comparison to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region was down 2% year-on-year, it said, because of the price drop in India last December. The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetize the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.

Over the last two quarters, the Reed Hastings-owned platform has attributed its slowing revenue growth to connected TV adoption, account sharing, competition, and macro factors such as sluggish economic growth and the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

Taking a cue, OTT platforms such as VOOT, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar, too, are following in the footsteps of global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to acquire films in the four south Indian languages besides Marathi and Punjabi as they seek to lure subscribers from tier-two and tier-three towns.