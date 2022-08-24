Netflix to stream Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Jogi’ on 16 September1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:37 AM IST
Set in Delhi in 1984, the film has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and directed by Zafar.
Set in Delhi in 1984, the film has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and directed by Zafar.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, on 16 September. Set in Delhi in 1984, the film has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and directed by Zafar.