Netflix to stream ‘Enola Holmes 2’ on 4 November1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM IST
Serving as a sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes, it is written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer.
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Enola Holmes 2, a mystery film based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer, on 4 November. A sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes, it is written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill with Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter also reprising their supporting roles, while Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd are added as new cast members.