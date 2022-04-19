Netflix to stream fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ on 27 May

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages
NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the fourth season of Stranger Things, its science fiction horror drama television series on 27 May. The series stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke.
American films, television shows and programming in foreign languages such as Turkish, German and Korean -- including their dubbed versions -- are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, accounting for as much as 30% of overall viewership, according to senior executives at several of these platforms.
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman, and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.
While a handful of niche, foreign language TV channels and torrent websites on the Internet had introduced Indians to international content earlier, OTT platforms have helped improve ease of access. Some experts argue that metro audiences are over-saturated with the discovery of such international content on OTT, but small towns have recently started acquiring a taste for what may be considered cool, and is part of social media chatter. A lot of these shows primarily had appeal for an urban audience but are now reaching tier-2 and -3 towns in dubbed versions because of the aspirational value attached to them. As streaming services have identified a demand in the country, it makes sense to invest in it.