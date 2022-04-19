Netflix to stream fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ on 27 May

While a handful of niche, foreign language TV channels and torrent websites on the Internet had introduced Indians to international content earlier, OTT platforms have helped improve ease of access. Some experts argue that metro audiences are over-saturated with the discovery of such international content on OTT, but small towns have recently started acquiring a taste for what may be considered cool, and is part of social media chatter. A lot of these shows primarily had appeal for an urban audience but are now reaching tier-2 and -3 towns in dubbed versions because of the aspirational value attached to them. As streaming services have identified a demand in the country, it makes sense to invest in it.