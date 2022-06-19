Netflix to stream horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 11:52 AM IST
- The film, a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), had released in cinemas last month and had made over ₹179 crore at last count
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani will stream on Netflix, the platform has said. The film, a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), had released in cinemas last month and had made over ₹179 crore at last count. The original had earned close to ₹50 crore in domestic box office collections and had also featured Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel.