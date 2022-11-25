Netflix to stream India’s Oscar entry ‘Chhello Show’

The selection of the low-budget arthouse Gujarati film as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards has left the movie industry divided and not too hopeful of the country’s chances at the Oscar next year. Not only is the film a remake of a 1988 foreign movie Cinema Paradiso, critics and trade experts say the West is far more fascinated by India’s large-scale colourful action spectacles with song-and-dance than these slow-burn films. Moreover, producers of these commercial potboilers that are never sent as official entries, also have the bandwidth and resources to market the film in the US, a task that SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also in the running, had already begun.