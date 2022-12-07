Netflix to stream Kannada hit ‘Kantara’ in Hindi

OTT platforms are willing to buy language-specific rights as high-budget movies are once-in-a-year kind of a phenomena and will not be shown on satellite television too soon. For instance, RRR, with a budget of Rs. 500 crore, is estimated to have made over Rs. 300 crore from the sale of satellite and digital rights, while ’83 despite a below-par performance at the box office, is likely to recoup Rs. 50 crore and Rs. 30 crore from Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, respectively. This will help recover the film’s production cost of Rs. 240 crore and the Rs. 20 crore spent on advertising and publicity, according to trade website Box Office India.

