Netflix to stream ‘Kuttey’ on 16 March1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Paid net additions for Netflix stood at 7.7 million globally in the December quarter of 2022 versus 8.3 million in the same period in 2021.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere Kuttey, a thriller starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra, on 16 March. It has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×