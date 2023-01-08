Netflix to stream limited series ‘Trial By Fire’1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 02:33 PM IST
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere ‘Trial By Fire’, a limited series, on 13 January, 2023
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere ‘Trial By Fire’, a limited series, on 13 January, 2023
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere ‘Trial By Fire’, a limited series, on 13 January, 2023. It is based on the 1997 Uphar Cinema tragedy in south Delhi inspired by the book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. The series is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.