Netflix to stream Malayalam film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’
The bilingual drama, also in Tamil, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, stars Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starting 23 February. The bilingual drama, also in Tamil, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, stars Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan. It had released in cinemas this January.
