Netflix to stream Malayalam film ‘Padmini’1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership, said industry experts.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere Malayalam film Padmini starting 11 August. The film features Kunchacko Boban, Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali, and Vincy Aloshious in lead roles.
