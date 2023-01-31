Netflix to stream new adult drama ‘Outer Banks’1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Viewership of international content on over-the-top video streaming platforms in India has nearly doubled in 2022.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the third season of Outer Banks, an adult drama on 23 February. The show has been produced by Jonas Pate and is created and executively produced by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×