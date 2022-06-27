Netflix to stream new American film ‘Blonde’

While a handful of niche, foreign language TV channels and torrent websites on the Internet had introduced Indians to international content, OTT platforms have helped improve ease of access
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will stream Blonde, a biographical drama film written and directed by Andrew Dominik on 23 September. Adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s historical fiction novel Blonde (2000), the film is a fictionalised take on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas. Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson appear in supporting roles.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership, said senior executives at several of these platforms.
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman, and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.
Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the January to March quarter on the back of the suspension of Russia operations, slow growth rate, rising competition, and account sharing by consumers.
The company, however, said India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan were witnessing “nice growth.“ The Asia Pacific region saw 1.09 million paid member additions in the three months, down from 2.6 million a quarter ago.
In December, Netflix had slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. Its mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 a month, now comes for ₹149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on one device, is priced at ₹199 from ₹499.