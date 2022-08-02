Netflix to stream new fantasy drama ‘The Sandman’2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 01:10 PM IST
While international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere The Sandman, a fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics, on 5 August. The series was developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg for Netflix, and is being produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. It stars Tom Sturridge, with Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar in supporting roles.