NEW DELHI: Netflix’s next original film Cobalt Blue will start streaming on 3 December. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sachin Kundalkar, it is the story of a brother and sister who fall in love with the same man, and stars Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman, in lead roles.

The Reed Hastings-owned service has had original films such as Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot as early as 2018. “Unlike other services, it’s always been part of our plan to have original films, we’ve always had that unique understanding about how much Indians enjoy their films," Srishti Arya, former director, international original film, Netflix India had said in an earlier interview.

In an earlier blog, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, had pointed out that India notched up the highest viewing of films on the service globally in 2020 and that 80% of its members in the country chose to watch a film every week during the year.

“Amazon Prime Video clearly looks at movies first and then originals. However, Netflix’s movie strategy has been thoroughly muted and even its acquisitions have been the arthouse kind that could play both in India and abroad," a senior executive at a rival platform had said on condition of anonymity.

Netflix is trying to expand its reach in India with low price plans. In September last year, it had partnered with Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399). Subscribers were offered the option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio’s fixed broadband service with free access to subscribers opting for data plans starting at $20 per month ( ₹1,499). The streaming platform, in July 2020, started testing a $4.7 per month ( ₹349) ‘mobile plus’ plan in India, which allows single HD streaming on mobile, tablets and laptops.

