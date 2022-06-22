Netflix to stream new film ‘Persuasion’ on 15 July

Disney+ added around 8 million new subscribers globally in the January to March quarter, with over half of those coming from Disney+ Hotstar, as the service is known as in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The platform benefited from the Indian Premier League tournament that started on March 26, the company said. Disney+ ended the quarter with 138 million globally paid Disney+ subscribers with Hotstar making for around 50 million subscribers alone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}