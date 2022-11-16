Home / Industry / Media /  Netflix to stream new film ‘Qala’ on 1 December

American streaming platform Netflix has announced that its new film Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan will premiere on 1 December. It has been directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Clean Slate Filmz owned by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma.

To be sure, media experts have often pointed out that unlike rival Amazon Prime Video, Netflix is not looking at big acquisitions of mainstream Bollywood films as a key strategy. The Reed Hastings-owned platform is focusing on its original web shows, films and language content to widen reach and deepen consumer engagement.

Netflix has announced a new line-up of original films that it will release over the next few months. These include Anushka Sharma’s Chakda ‘Xpress, Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, starring Ali Fazal and Tabu, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s untitled OTT debut directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Netflix added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of 1 million. However, it pales compared to the 4.4 million it had added in the year-ago quarter.

In the Asia-Pacific Region alone Netflix added 1.43 million new paying users.

Its revenue grew 19% (from $834 million to $889 million) in Q3, excluding foreign exchange, with average paid membership rising 23% (from 30.05 million to 36.23 million) year-on-year. Average revenue per member (ARM) was, however, was down 3%, partially driven by lower ARM in India, it said in a letter to shareholders. It clocked higher ARM in Australia and Korea.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Over the past few days, Netflix has rolled out an ad-supported subscription plan in Canada and Mexico, as well as across Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Korea and the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout