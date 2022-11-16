Netflix to stream new film ‘Qala’ on 1 December1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 12:15 PM IST
American streaming platform Netflix has announced that its new film Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan will premiere on 1 December. It has been directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Clean Slate Filmz owned by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma.