Netflix to stream new film ‘Qala’ on 1 December

Its revenue grew 19% (from $834 million to $889 million) in Q3, excluding foreign exchange, with average paid membership rising 23% (from 30.05 million to 36.23 million) year-on-year. Average revenue per member (ARM) was, however, was down 3%, partially driven by lower ARM in India, it said in a letter to shareholders. It clocked higher ARM in Australia and Korea.

