Netflix to stream new original ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ on 25 November

The appreciating dollar is a significant headwind, and the company is expecting revenue of $7.8 billion in the next quarter compared with $7.9 billion in July-September. The sequential decline was entirely due to the continued strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies. Netflix has rolled out an ad-supported subscription plan on 1 November in Canada and Mexico, and on 3 November across Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Korea and the US. In Spain, the plan went live on 10 November. These 12 markets account for $140 billion of the brand’s ad spending across TV and streaming, or over 75% of the global market, Netflix said.

