Netflix to stream new original ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ on 25 November

Netflix to stream new original ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ on 25 November1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
The show stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana and Jatin Sarna, among others
The show stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana and Jatin Sarna, among others
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, has announced that it will premiere its new original Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on 25 November. The show stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana and Jatin Sarna, among others.
NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming platform, has announced that it will premiere its new original Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on 25 November. The show stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana and Jatin Sarna, among others.
Netflix added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of 1 million. However, it was way lower compared to the 4.4 million it had added in the year-ago quarter. In the Asia-Pacific Region alone, Netflix added 1.43 million new paying users. Its revenue grew 19% (from $834 million to $889 million) in Q3, excluding foreign exchange, with average paid membership rising 23% (from 30.05 million to 36.23 million) year-on-year. Average revenue per member (ARM) was, however, was down 3%, partially driven by lower ARM in India, it said in a letter to shareholders. It clocked higher ARM in Australia and Korea.
Netflix added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of 1 million. However, it was way lower compared to the 4.4 million it had added in the year-ago quarter. In the Asia-Pacific Region alone, Netflix added 1.43 million new paying users. Its revenue grew 19% (from $834 million to $889 million) in Q3, excluding foreign exchange, with average paid membership rising 23% (from 30.05 million to 36.23 million) year-on-year. Average revenue per member (ARM) was, however, was down 3%, partially driven by lower ARM in India, it said in a letter to shareholders. It clocked higher ARM in Australia and Korea.
The appreciating dollar is a significant headwind, and the company is expecting revenue of $7.8 billion in the next quarter compared with $7.9 billion in July-September. The sequential decline was entirely due to the continued strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies. Netflix has rolled out an ad-supported subscription plan on 1 November in Canada and Mexico, and on 3 November across Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Korea and the US. In Spain, the plan went live on 10 November. These 12 markets account for $140 billion of the brand’s ad spending across TV and streaming, or over 75% of the global market, Netflix said.
The plan is 20-40% lower than its current starting fees for these countries. “A key component of it (paid sharing) is the ability for borrowers, or people using somebody else’s account right now, to access Netflix by creating their separate account. Part of that is transforming their profile, viewing history and information that basically informs recommendations for them… through a separate account path (which) will be especially attractive in countries where we are launching lower-priced basic and ad plans," Greg Peters, chief operating officer, Netflix, had said, adding the feature will roll out in early 2023.