Netflix to stream new season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ on 29 July

Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarter, faring better than the 2 million figure it had forecast, but paling in comparison to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region was down 2% year-on-year, it said, because of the price drop in India last December. The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetize the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.