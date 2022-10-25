Netflix to stream new season of ‘The Crown’ on 9 November

Netflix to stream new season of ‘The Crown’ on 9 November1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 11:05 AM IST
The show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has starred names like Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby and Olivia Colman.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the fifth season of historical drama The Crown on 9 November. The show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has starred names like Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki across seasons. The show has been created and principally written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.