Netflix to stream new season of 'You' early 2023
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the new season of its psychological thriller You in two parts—on 9 February and 9 March next year. The television series is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television.