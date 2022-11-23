Netflix to stream new show ‘CAT’ on 9 December1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:11 AM IST
Netflix added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of 1 million.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere a new show called CAT starring Randeep Hooda on 9 December. Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions along with Jelly Bean Entertainment, the revenge drama series is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.