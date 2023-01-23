Netflix to stream new show ‘Class’1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Netflix that finished 2022 with 231 million paid subscriptions said it is looking to roll out paid sharing initiatives later this quarter.
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere a new show called Class, adapted from Spanish series Elite, on 3 February. It stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×