Netflix to stream new show ‘Rana Naidu’ on 10 March
The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan and will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma
American streaming service Netflix has said that its new show Rana Naidu starring Telugu actor Venkatesh and his real-life nephew and actor Rana Daggubati, will premiere on 10 March. The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.
